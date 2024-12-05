Future plc (LON:FUTR) Announces GBX 3.40 Dividend

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Future Stock Up 13.3 %

Shares of FUTR opened at GBX 1,110 ($14.10) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,289.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. Future has a 1 year low of GBX 515.50 ($6.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,160 ($14.74). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 923.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,010.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Future to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 660 ($8.39) to GBX 733 ($9.31) in a report on Friday, August 9th.

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

