FY2024 Earnings Forecast for AIRI Issued By Taglich Brothers

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Air Industries Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 2nd. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Air Industries Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Air Industries Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Industries Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of AIRI opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 million, a P/E ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Air Industries Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

