Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.40.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTES. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.
Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.02. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85.
Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.
