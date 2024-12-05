GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $280.89.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.
NYSE:GEV opened at $343.91 on Thursday. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $357.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $300.97 and a 200-day moving average of $224.59.
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
