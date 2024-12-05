GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $280.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GEV opened at $343.91 on Thursday. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $357.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $300.97 and a 200-day moving average of $224.59.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

