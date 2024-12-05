GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.89.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GEV

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of GEV stock opened at $343.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $300.97 and a 200 day moving average of $224.59. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $357.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.