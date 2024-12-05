Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Shares Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 1,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12.
Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; and 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC. The Pre-Production segment holds a 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 block located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira block in Morocco.
