George Weston (TSE:WN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$237.42 and last traded at C$237.42, with a volume of 29095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$230.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$230.00 to C$253.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$232.00 to C$255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$220.00 to C$221.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on George Weston from C$222.00 to C$218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on George Weston from C$242.00 to C$263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$246.58.

George Weston Trading Up 2.6 %

Insider Activity at George Weston

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$223.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$212.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$221.72, for a total transaction of C$1,108,589.00. Also, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 36,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.64, for a total value of C$8,355,124.15. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,100 shares of company stock worth $109,809 and sold 51,265 shares worth $11,569,460. 59.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

