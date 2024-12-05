Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €74.00 ($77.89) and last traded at €75.80 ($79.79), with a volume of 98092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €76.80 ($80.84).

Gerresheimer Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €80.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €93.08.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; development, industrialization and contract manufacturing of drug delivery programs; project and quality management; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment, autoinjector, and other services.

Featured Stories

