Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$25.18 and last traded at C$25.18, with a volume of 101830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.03.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GEI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$28.50 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$23.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

