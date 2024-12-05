Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $324.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.57 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 14.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 20,598.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $543,000. &PARTNERS raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 134.1% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 57,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 32,969 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 30.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 331,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 78,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,414,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,776,000 after acquiring an additional 40,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Featured Articles

