GMS (NYSE:GMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.24), Zacks reports. GMS had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
GMS Trading Down 0.5 %
GMS stock opened at $102.20 on Thursday. GMS has a 52-week low of $68.13 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.96.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $510,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,834.36. The trade was a 17.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
GMS Company Profile
GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.
