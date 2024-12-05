Gold Resource Corporation Provides Update on Operational and Liquidity Matters

Gold Resource Corporation, a gold and silver producer based in Colorado, recently issued a press release updating investors on operational and liquidity matters reported as of December 3, 2024. The company outlined improvements in production at its Don David Gold Mine (DDGM) during November compared to earlier in the fourth quarter.

Strategic mine planning has resulted in adequate mining faces, addressing issues with the filter press and mill temporarily. Boosted by improved production, high metal prices, and a favorable US dollar to peso exchange rate, the mine achieved slightly better than break-even cash flow in November. Despite ongoing concerns about the available cash balance, Gold Resource Corporation foresees operations at DDGM potentially continuing through the first quarter of 2025 without immediate capital infusions.

However, additional funding is essential for the acquisition of mining equipment, mill upgrades, and working capital to develop areas crucial for future production at DDGM. Without additional capital, sustaining operations near break-even cash flow beyond the first quarter of 2025 could prove challenging. Unforeseen production or processing challenges at DDGM could further jeopardize the company’s short-term operational outlook. Gold Resource Corporation is presently evaluating various financing and funding options to address these needs.

Moreover, the company identified an overpayment of Mexico taxes by DDGM in 2023 and has submitted a tax refund request of approximately $3.8 million ($76 million pesos). The anticipated refund is expected in 2025, although the precise timing remains uncertain.

This update contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, emphasizing the company’s commitment to maintaining transparency with shareholders. Gold Resource Corporation’s immediate focus remains on operational efficiency and financial stability amidst evolving market conditions and operational challenges.

It is advised that interested parties reference Gold Resource Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for comprehensive information on risks associated with the company’s operations and financial outlook. For more information about Gold Resource Corporation, visit their official website.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

