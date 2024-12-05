GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG) Price Target Raised to $5.50 at HC Wainwright

GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.25 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
GoldMining Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of GLDG stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.06. GoldMining has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.08.
GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that GoldMining will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.
