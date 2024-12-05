GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG) Price Target Raised to $5.50 at HC Wainwright

GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.25 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

GoldMining Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of GLDG stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.06. GoldMining has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.08.

GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that GoldMining will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoldMining

GoldMining Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoldMining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoldMining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoldMining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GoldMining by 1,564.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 273,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of GoldMining by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,153,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 74,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

