Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Trading Down 5% – Time to Sell?

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.24 and last traded at $10.27. Approximately 1,224,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,303,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 6.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.77.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,715,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 71,410 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,011.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 634,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 577,045 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,843.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 474,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 450,542 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 196.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 335,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 222,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

