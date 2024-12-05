Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Price Down 5.8% – What’s Next?

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $6.69. 26,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 312% from the average session volume of 6,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Gray Television Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $675.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

