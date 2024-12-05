Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Director Brad Donald Douville Sells 407,026 Shares

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Free Report) Director Brad Donald Douville sold 407,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$36,632.34.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) stock traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,044,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,592. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a PE ratio of -102.96. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.90.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$0.10 to C$0.05 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

