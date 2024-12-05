Gregory Da Re Purchases 25,000 Shares of Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL) Stock

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gregory Da Re purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$13,750.00.

Frontier Lithium Stock Performance

CVE:FL opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.64. Frontier Lithium Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.21.

Get Frontier Lithium alerts:

Frontier Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,415 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.