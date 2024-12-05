Gregory Da Re Purchases 25,000 Shares of Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL) Stock

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gregory Da Re purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$13,750.00.
Frontier Lithium Stock Performance
CVE:FL opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.64. Frontier Lithium Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.21.
Frontier Lithium Company Profile
