Haemonetics’ (HAE) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $108.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. CL King initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.88.

HAE opened at $83.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.57 and a 200-day moving average of $81.94. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $70.25 and a 52 week high of $97.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.57 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

