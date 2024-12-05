Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,361 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 10,312 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $13,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 17,317.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,631,188 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $460,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552,927 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 24,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,730,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $92,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,087,115 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $340,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,520,383 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $160,367,000 after acquiring an additional 995,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.74.

NYSE:HAL opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.21. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $41.56.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.33%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

