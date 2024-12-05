Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), with a volume of 8181885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).
Haydale Graphene Industries Trading Down 4.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £2.16 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.29.
About Haydale Graphene Industries
Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers inks and coatings, resins, and fluids and masterbatches for use in composites and polymers; masterbatch and pre-preg composites, elastomers, and other nanomaterials; ceramycGuard, and advanced consulting services.
