HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HCI shares. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on HCI Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on HCI Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HCI Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HCI Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 80.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 75.0% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCI opened at $117.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.15. HCI Group has a one year low of $81.35 and a one year high of $126.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

About HCI Group

(Get Free Report

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.