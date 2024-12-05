Heidelberg Materials (ETR:HEI) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Heidelberg Materials AG (ETR:HEI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €120.70 ($127.05) and last traded at €123.85 ($130.37), with a volume of 424422 shares. The stock had previously closed at €120.00 ($126.32).
Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is €106.81 and its 200 day moving average is €99.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.55.
Heidelberg Materials Company Profile
Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Heidelberg Materials
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- About the Markup Calculator
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberg Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberg Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.