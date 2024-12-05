Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Bought by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,480,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,222 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $27,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth about $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 298,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $3,557,154.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,171,860 shares in the company, valued at $85,488,571.20. This represents a 3.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Down 1.0 %

HLX stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.44 and a beta of 2.45.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $342.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.74 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 4.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

