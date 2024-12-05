HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 16,792 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,792 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $59,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brightwater Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $973,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,470,000 after acquiring an additional 48,553 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 69.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $338,000.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $122.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.05. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $98.33 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

