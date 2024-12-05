HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 134,620 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 318,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,620 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $38,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 310.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 447.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 134,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after buying an additional 109,840 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $940,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $116.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.18 and its 200 day moving average is $117.14. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.16 and a 1 year high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.