HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $39,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 342,723.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,929,000 after acquiring an additional 233,052 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $5,322,600,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $155,427,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Booking by 106.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,590,000 after purchasing an additional 36,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Booking by 2,315.8% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 36,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,755,000 after purchasing an additional 35,270 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,243.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,664.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,122.74. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,104.48 and a 52 week high of $5,258.20. The company has a market cap of $173.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3,590.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,820.50.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

