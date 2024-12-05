HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $35,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 106.4% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.35 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.53.

