HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 570,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $48,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 272.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 241,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CP opened at $76.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $72.22 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

