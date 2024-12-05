HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 6,494 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 560,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $44,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 508,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,989,000 after acquiring an additional 19,215 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $79.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

