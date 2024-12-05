HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 9,371 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,760,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,371 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 3.13% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $53,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $29.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.06. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $30.93.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

