Hilltop Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 310.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEI opened at $116.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.14. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.16 and a 1-year high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

