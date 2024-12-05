Hilltop Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $131.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $104.85 and a one year high of $133.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.52.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.