Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFLO. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFLO opened at $36.62 on Thursday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.72.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.0053 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.