Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $980,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 30.6% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lummis Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP now owns 9,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $79.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.78 and a 200-day moving average of $104.43. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $72.12 and a one year high of $168.07.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,819.75. The trade was a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,187.42. This represents a 41.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DG. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.32.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

