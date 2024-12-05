Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Andrew Dudum Sells 33,513 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 33,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $1,118,663.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,296.76. This trade represents a 50.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 5th, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $3,943,981.44.

On Friday, September 20th, Andrew Dudum sold 45,767 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $747,375.11.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

NYSE:HIMS opened at $33.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Imperial Capital cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,108 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,626,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,221,000 after purchasing an additional 206,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,029,000 after purchasing an additional 482,177 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,444,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,446,000 after purchasing an additional 883,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,667,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,714,000 after purchasing an additional 218,566 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

