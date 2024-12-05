Holocene Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,873 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of ONE Gas worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 6.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,598,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,590,000 after purchasing an additional 272,923 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,470,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 10.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,049,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,082,000 after purchasing an additional 98,489 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 7.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,308,000 after purchasing an additional 61,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ONE Gas by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,597,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.10.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $74.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.70. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.74 and a 1 year high of $78.89.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.48 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

