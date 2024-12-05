Holocene Advisors LP Purchases 14,205 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,205 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Herc were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 226.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 15,137.8% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 265.6% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 9,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 1,230.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 19,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in Herc during the second quarter worth $4,556,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $810,260.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,424.42. This represents a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Samuel Wade Sheek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $1,065,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,408.32. This represents a 18.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HRI stock opened at $229.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.74 and a 1-year high of $246.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.02.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.13). Herc had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Herc from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Herc from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Herc from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.25.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

