Holocene Advisors LP Purchases 178,640 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 427,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,640 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $44,248,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.3% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 128,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 22,593 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZI. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.72.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck purchased 492,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,048,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,280,501 shares in the company, valued at $125,875,135.25. This trade represents a 4.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $11.20 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.02.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

