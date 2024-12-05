Holocene Advisors LP Takes $5.38 Million Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 53,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 9,922.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.7 %

Oshkosh stock opened at $113.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.48 and its 200-day moving average is $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.46. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $93.34 and a 1 year high of $127.98. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.06. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.14.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

