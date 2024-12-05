Holocene Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Holocene Advisors LP decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,908 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Plc raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,961,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,935,000 after acquiring an additional 273,291 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 101,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,911 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 96,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 57,412 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after buying an additional 19,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,740,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,940,000 after buying an additional 454,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus upgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $31.24 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. This represents a 79.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

