HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Shares Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €80.40 ($84.63) and last traded at €80.80 ($85.05). Approximately 4,401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 14,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at €81.40 ($85.68).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €82.92 and a 200 day moving average price of €80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.87.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

