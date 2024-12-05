Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $10.08 Million Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Green Brick Partners worth $10,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth $1,352,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 22.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,065,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $858,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $679,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $69.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.30 and a 1 year high of $84.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.80.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $523.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

