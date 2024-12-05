Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $8.62 Million Holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,483,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,700 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Duckhorn Portfolio worth $8,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,663,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,009,000 after buying an additional 140,113 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,519,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $620,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,466,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 190,498 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NAPA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $11.10 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

NYSE NAPA opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.03. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.76 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

