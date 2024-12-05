Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $9.98 Million Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $9,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 916,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,375,000 after buying an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,580,000 after buying an additional 63,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Northcoast Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 3.1 %

IPGP stock opened at $75.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 0.96. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $61.86 and a 1 year high of $111.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $233.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.89 million. IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 14.20%. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

