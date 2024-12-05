Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 28,500 Shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 306,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JAKKS Pacific were worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 31.2% in the third quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter worth $317,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 5.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 5.8% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter worth $527,000. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JAKK opened at $28.66 on Thursday. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $314.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01.

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.36. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $321.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Louis Kimble sold 48,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $1,332,747.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,925.28. This trade represents a 33.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JAKK has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on JAKKS Pacific from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Maxim Group started coverage on JAKKS Pacific in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

JAKKS Pacific Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

