Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Trims Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,472 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.58% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $9,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 55.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 577.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 547.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter worth $219,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.24. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $38.89. The stock has a market cap of $701.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.83.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 57.60%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

