IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Major Shareholder Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II Sells 82,572 Shares

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 82,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $1,667,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,421,547 shares in the company, valued at $28,715,249.40. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 25,878 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $536,968.50.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 78,728 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,584,007.36.

On Thursday, October 10th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 19,642 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $373,787.26.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $381,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $384,800.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $396,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $397,800.00.

IBEX Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IBEX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.15. 259,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,736. IBEX Limited has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $337.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. IBEX had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $124.53 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IBEX by 314.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in IBEX by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 6.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBEX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IBEX from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

