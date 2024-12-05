Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock Price Down 4.9% – Should You Sell?

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.28 and last traded at $33.28. Approximately 26,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 300,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.98.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICHR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average is $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $211.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. Ichor’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 136.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 214.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 50.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 28.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

