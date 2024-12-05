IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 30.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period.

ONEY opened at $115.71 on Thursday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.19 and a 200-day moving average of $109.22. The company has a market capitalization of $872.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

