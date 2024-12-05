IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,350 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $32.88 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.96 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

